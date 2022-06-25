Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.63

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.63 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.30 ($0.15). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.15), with a volume of 128,692 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of €0.38 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

