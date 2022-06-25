Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,141 shares of company stock worth $344,254 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

