Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $182.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.