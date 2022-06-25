Private Wealth Group LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.
NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,595.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.