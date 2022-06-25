Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $29.14. 2,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 652,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Specifically, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,975. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRVA. Bank of America began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 642,397 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

