ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Stock Price Up 19% After Insider Buying Activity

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) shares rose 19% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,024,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 207,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Specifically, Director Eugene Warren Williams purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,503,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,093,335.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

