Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,672 ($20.48).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.64) target price on Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($20.39) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,475 ($18.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.99) target price on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($13.80), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($190,805.90).

LON PRU opened at GBX 986.20 ($12.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 994.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.25. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 881 ($10.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,566 ($19.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

