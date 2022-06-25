Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.98

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.98 and traded as low as $10.15. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 207,973 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCYO shares. TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Cycle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $244.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 34.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth about $69,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.