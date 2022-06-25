Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE:PBH opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $70,754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $20,281,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $13,985,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after buying an additional 236,496 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

