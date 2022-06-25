Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for ITT Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

ITT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of ITT opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $35,055,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $20,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

