Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

