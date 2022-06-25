Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Boosted by BWS Financial

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) – BWS Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Garrett Motion in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.85. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

