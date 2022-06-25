Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Increased by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $292,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Pfizer by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,161.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

