Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lifted by William Blair

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

