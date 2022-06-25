Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for KULR Technology Group, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 651.30% and a negative return on equity of 104.86%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

KULR stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

In other KULR Technology Group news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $202,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

