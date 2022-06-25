Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Cut by Analyst

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hayward in a research report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAYW. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Hayward stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock valued at $138,164,510. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hayward by 8,262.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $15,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hayward by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after buying an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

