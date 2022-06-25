Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Cut by Wedbush

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for New Residential Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.66. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 311.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 468.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.