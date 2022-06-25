Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

NYSE DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.95. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.