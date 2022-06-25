Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $16.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

