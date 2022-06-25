Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.53

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.53 and traded as low as C$28.41. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.55, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.63.
Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)
