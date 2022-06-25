Quipt Home Medical Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.70 million.

