RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.34. 3,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 399,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,208,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,362.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335 and sold 6,367 shares worth $140,729. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $568.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
