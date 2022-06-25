Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total value of $387,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,759 shares of company stock worth $1,571,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

DexCom stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 150.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

