Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $5,117,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average of $230.97. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.