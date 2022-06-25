Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.