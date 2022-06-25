Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,490,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,275,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,883,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.33. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

