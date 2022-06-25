Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 902 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $324,212,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $143,263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Match Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.35.

Match Group stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.67. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

