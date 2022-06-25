Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 4,215 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 39,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

