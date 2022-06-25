Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 6,887 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,887 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

