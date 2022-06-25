Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in DexCom by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,759 shares of company stock worth $1,571,372 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

