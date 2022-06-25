Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 942,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shares of APH stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

