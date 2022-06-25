Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 203 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $220.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.67 and its 200 day moving average is $207.51.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,455,486 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

