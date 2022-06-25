Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,865 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.91. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

