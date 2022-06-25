Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

