Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.85) to GBX 2,650 ($32.46) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.