Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.45.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 50.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

