Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.38. Remark shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,005,187 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.45.

Remark ( NASDAQ:MARK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Remark by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,272,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 331,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Remark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

