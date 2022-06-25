Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REGI. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,490,000 after purchasing an additional 96,933 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,450,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,661,000 after purchasing an additional 86,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
