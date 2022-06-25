Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

VRDN opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 360.68%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 628,494 shares in the last quarter.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,324,836 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

