Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.16 per share.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

FANG opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.