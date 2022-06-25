Research Analysts Set Expectations for AB Volvo (publ)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AB Volvo (publ) in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AB Volvo (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.50.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $15.93 on Friday. AB Volvo has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

