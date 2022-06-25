Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.58. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 27,014 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.43% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Frontiers stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Research Frontiers as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

