Reviewing Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) & Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Realogy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A Realogy 4.13% 14.24% 4.21%

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Realogy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Offerpad Solutions and Realogy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Realogy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus price target of 9.25, indicating a potential upside of 224.56%. Realogy has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Realogy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realogy is more favorable than Offerpad Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Realogy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.34 $6.46 million N/A N/A Realogy $7.98 billion 0.00 $343.00 million $2.78 N/A

Realogy has higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realogy has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realogy beats Offerpad Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.