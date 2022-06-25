Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Head-To-Head Analysis

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Revolve Group and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 2 15 0 2.88 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $67.13, indicating a potential upside of 123.45%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $891.39 million 2.47 $99.84 million $1.33 22.59 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 10.06% 33.24% 20.86% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Summary

Revolve Group beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

