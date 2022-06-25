Richard A. Gephardt Sells 10,220 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CNC opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.42. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

