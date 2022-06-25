Rick Hamilton Sells 2,600 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

