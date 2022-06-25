Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 530.25 ($6.49).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMG shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 355 ($4.35) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.60) to GBX 632 ($7.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.68) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 575 ($7.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 281.40 ($3.45) on Friday. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 258.80 ($3.17) and a one year high of GBX 590.20 ($7.23). The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 386.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

