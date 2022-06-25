RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $461.58

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 461.58 ($5.65) and traded as low as GBX 352.20 ($4.31). RWS shares last traded at GBX 360.20 ($4.41), with a volume of 337,749 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.45) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RWS in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($7.96) price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on RWS from GBX 745 ($9.13) to GBX 530 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 461.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

