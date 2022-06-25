Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.20

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.20 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 42.01 ($0.51). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 41.30 ($0.51), with a volume of 183,348 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £57.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44.

In other Safestyle UK news, insider Robert Neale purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($50,220.48).

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

