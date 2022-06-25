Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.29

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and traded as low as $21.65. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 991 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $184.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit.

